The crew from MSNBC’s Morning Joe took turns slamming Republicans for their silence and “complicity” over White House senior adviser Stephen Miller’s recently-exposed campaign to promote white nationalism.

On Friday morning, co-host Willie Geist began a discussion of the recently-uncovered emails that showed Miller relentlessly promoting white nationalist ideology.

“There’s so much to despise in this collection of emails, there’s one where Stephen Miller writes, in the wake of the shooting in Charleston where nine African American people were murdered at Bible study, he was concerned that stores were taking Confederate flags out, that was his concern, in the wake of that shooting,” Geist said.

“In some ways this isn’t surprising though, right?” Geist understated. “Because we know that Stephen Miller has been the architect of all these policies we’ve seen, bans on religious groups coming into this country, separation of families, all the things we’re seeing at the border, he and Steve Bannon we know saw Donald Trump as a vessel, somebody who could get them and their views into the White House and make significant decisions for this country about immigration.”

MJ regular Eddie Glaude weighed in, saying “Couple of things real quick, one, complete silence, crickets from Republicans. What have they said? They’ve said nothing, right? Whether they’re champions of white nationalism or white nationalists, what we do know is silence means complicity. So they are complicit with this stuff

He added that “we knew who Steve Miller was. We were saying it early on, I remember calling him a white nationalist on Meet the Press and Mick Mulvaney grabbed his pearls, oh my God, right?”

Glaude went on to say that “even though we were calling him a white nationalist, and even though some people were saying that there was a racist undertow to immigration policy, it was very difficult for folk to see the relationship between the bad faith of folk like Steve Miller and the claims around immigration. So it becomes very difficult to disentangle someone who might be honestly committed to a certain set of immigration policies, and someone who is deeply and profoundly racist.”

“The last thing is this, the insults, the absolute horrible nature of the statement from the White House that folks are coming after him because he’s Jewish, to invoke anti-Semitism as a way to defend racism is absolutely unacceptable, and I think we need to call it out for what it is,” Glaude added.

“How do you work alongside Stephen Miller in the Trump White House?” panelist Elise Jordan asked. “How do you do it? You are saying I am okay with this, I’m okay with working alongside this person who is in a very senior position, I don’t want to hear the whole argument oh we’re the stop gate, we’re saving the world by being there. You really should think about it if you’re in that White House.”

“You can’t work next to a guy who is a white nationalist or who champions white nationalist ideology,” host Joe Scarborough said, and recalled the Trent Lott controversy as an example of “how low [Republicans] have sunk.”

“Remember back in 2001, Trent Lott made an off-handed comment about Strom Thurmond, that the country would have been better off if he had been elected in 1948, and Trent Lott for that comment, an offensive comment, but for that comment, even after he apologized repeatedly, the Republicans ran Trent out of town,” Scarborough said, but added “Now you have a guy that has written all these emails. It’s come out and he’s promoting White nationalism, he is pressuring a news website to run white nationalist articles. Pressuring them doing their work for them to champion white nationalism, and as Eddie said we haven’t heard from one Republican.”

Scarborough’s observation, while correct, ignores a key portion of the issue that Republicans themselves have admitted to. Lott’s “crime” wasn’t what he said, but that he said it out loud. For a generation, as GOP strategists from Lee Atwater to Michael Steele have pointed out, the Republican strategy on race was to code the issue just enough to maintain a veneer of deniability, and keep their explicitly racist comments — such as Republican icon Ronald Reagan’s recently-revealed remarks comparing Africans to monkeys — private. Lott paid the price for slipping in public.

That dynamic has been reversed in the last few years, so that any Republican who speaks out against even overt racism from the administration in power risks paying the price with a large section of their voting base.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

