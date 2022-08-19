Morning Joe Crew Boasts About Record-Setting ‘Ten-Box’ That Features ONE Woman – Who Ends Up Being Called ‘A Crafty Ball-Handler’

The Morning Joe crew bragged about their ten-person split-screen (or “ten-box”) that apparently set a record — but featured only one woman and nine men.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Joe Scarborough-helmed political narrative-setter achieved a rare feat when a total of ten co-hosts, panelists, and guests appeared on screen at the same time.

The murderer’s row: Scarborough, Willie Geist, Jonathan Lemire, Katty Kay, George Conway, Michael Steele, David Ignatius, Eugene Robinson, Donny Deutsch, and Dave Arenberg.

While Scarborough and Geist bragged about the spectacular split-screen, some viewers noticed that the assemblage included only one woman, despite women being half of the population:

The resulting discussion was everything you’d expect from a sausagefest of this magnitude, including a sports reference that resulted in the only woman on the panel being called a “crafty ball-handler”:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: And of course, crudite, Hey, guys, so really, I think we’re making history this morning. WILLIE GEIST: Yeah. For, Donny’s got an important decision to make. Is it Nick and Tony’s, The Palm, The Maidstone tonight. So we’ll let him go and work on that important decision. But as you look right here, Joe, at the ten-box, this is a rare moment. I’ve been on the phone the last hour or so with the Morning Joe historian Jon Meacham in Nashville. He’s been shuttling through old tapes and he tells us this is only the second time in the history of our show that we’ve had the ten-box. Five over five. And I figure as long as we’re here, we play some pickup basketball. You and I are captains. I’ll take Katty with the first pick. KATTY KAY: Smart choice, Willie, as ever. As ever. WILLIE GEIST: Crafty ball-handler. KATTY KAY: Yeah. JOE SCARBOROUGH: No doubt about it. All right. Well, very good. History is made. And we’re so glad, Willie again that Donny took his glasses off. WILLIE GEIST: No I like the glasses. Donnie. Thanks. Have a good weekend. George Conway, Dave Arenberg, thanks to you as well.

Watch above via MSNBC.

