Morning Joe Crew Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s Bizarre ‘Electric Cord of Liberty’ Rant – Joining White House Staff and Reporters

The crew from MSNBC’s Morning Joe joined White House staff and reporters in mocking Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s offbeat metaphor for freedom by way of faulty electrical work.

During McCarthy’s pre-buttal to President Joe Biden‘s speech on “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” he took a shot at lofty prose with what sounded like a frightening class project at DeVry Technical Institute and Amateur Medical School.

“The American experiment and the good people who believe in it have not said their last word. The electric cord of liberty still sparks in our hearts. The spirit of the Pilgrims, the Patriots and the Pioneers still inspire our souls. Our best days are ahead of us, not behind us. Our nation can flourish again and under a new historic Republican majority. It will,” McCarthy said.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Joe Scarborough-helmed political narrative-setter spent several minutes mocking the line.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: It seemed like the Republican response, Kevin McCarthy, sort of fell flat in his response. And that goes beyond his sort of strange alliteration about the electric cord of history or something that was completely electric, but it’s liberal thing fell flat and looked like a sort of a high school class presidential stumps. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jonathan Lemire What is the electric cord of liberty that lights our hearts? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Liberty! Got it. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Because it seemed like a shocking sort of metaphor there. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Confused. JONATHAN LEMIRE: Yeah, I missed that. If that was taught in school or has a famous quotation. Life, the pursuit of happiness, electric cord of history. I don’t I don’t have that here.

The show’s producers then outroed the segment by interspersing McCarthy’s comment with an appropriate clip from The Simpsons.

They were not alone. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a sharp-elbowed presence on Twitter, was among the political, media, and other figures who mocked McCarthy when a clip of the remark went viral on Twitter.

Bates kept it simple, writing “Delete your account, @GOPLeader.”

Several White House reporters were also among those who derided McCarthy:

Kevin McCarthy lied for months on national TV about who won the 2020 presidential election and then voted to overturn the election results based on a big lie that, hours earlier, fueled an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in 140+ cops injured + 9 ppl dead. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/sg4hz3STxP — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 1, 2022

“The leather hood of freedom.”

“The cat o’ nine tails of justice.”

“The nipple clamps of prosperity.” https://t.co/N6mSLVRvyw — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) September 1, 2022

And there were others:

Sep 1, 2022 6:06:33 PM ET— the exact moment Kevin realized that his speechwriter quiet quit https://t.co/fkxVnzmXfr — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) September 2, 2022

If your electric cord is sparking you need to slap some insulation on it, that’s a fire hazard dude. https://t.co/Sm989Y8ZKB — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) September 1, 2022

“It powers the lightbulb of love that glows in our loins…” https://t.co/qFCIA10K9n — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 1, 2022

“We choose to go to the Moon not because it is easy, but because the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie.” https://t.co/7vGyRZfKF8 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 1, 2022

The empty suit of freedom still dulls in our brains https://t.co/UE8HZLqP5h — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 1, 2022

Watch above via MSNBC.

