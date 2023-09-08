Morning Joe Crew Says Biden Should Go Harder At Trump — Americans Want To Hear Biden Call Trump A Rapist

Morning Joe hosts said President Joe Biden should go harder after ex-President Donald Trump, even suggesting Americans need to hear the president call his rival a rapist.

President Biden and his team have been scrupulous about not commenting on the blizzard of legal jeopardy — 91 felony counts with maximum sentences that add up to 713 years in prison — in order to protect the independence of those proceedings.

But New York Times columnist Charles Blow recently pointed out the pitfalls of that approach in an op-ed entitled “Dignified Silence Doesn’t Work Against Trump,” which likely speaks to the frustration of many of the president’s supporters.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough agreed with that premise and suggested the president focus attacks on Trump over his sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll, which led one judge to write in a court decision that “Mr. Trump did in fact ‘rape’ Ms Carroll as that term commonly is used and understood in contexts outside New York Penal Law.”

Scarborough added that the American people “might want to hear” Biden call Trump a rapist or attack him over nuclear secrets and war plans he’s charged with “stealing”:

EUGENE ROBINSON: There are ways without doing that to frontally and and loudly attack Donald Trump and… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Absolutely. EUGENE ROBINSON: …take the fight to him. And yes, that has to be done. And yes, it needs to start now. It should have started months ago. But yeah, you got to go after him. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: You know, there’s so much, Gene, to your point, material to work with, I mean, doesn’t have to be President Biden, but it can be Democrats in general. Okay. Nuclear secrets as Joe brought up or stealing election, if that’s boring for you. If you’re desensitized to that? How about would you really vote for a guy who is stupid enough, first of all, to get sued for defamation and sexual abuse, to get found liable on both of those charges and then be stupid enough to defame E. Jean Carroll again and to keep losing in court to her. Maybe take a note from E. Jean Carroll and keep coming back at him and calling him out for his vicious, disgusting behavior on a humanity point of view. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, Mika, also, not just not just the stupidity, but. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So stupid! JOE SCARBOROUGH: The judge. The judge said Donald Trump was a rapist! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Correct. JOE SCARBOROUGH: The judge said Donald Trump raped her. The judge said that that that by any definition used by the US Army, used by the American Medical Association, used by any other organization. Donald Trump was a rapist. I think people might want to hear that, and they may want to hear that he stole nuclear secrets and they may want to hear from Joe Biden that he’s been charged with stealing secret war plans. I mean, these are very relevant to who the next president of the United States should and should not be.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

