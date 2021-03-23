The Morning Joe crew was flabbergasted by the arguments on why the defamation lawsuit should be dismissed against a lawyer making false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from Donald Trump.

With equal parts bewilderment and outrage, hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and their panelists tore into attorney Sidney Powell for claiming, through her representatives, that “reasonable” people would not take her pro-Trump arguments as fact. Powell’s lawyers made that argument as part of an effort to get a dismissal in a defamation lawsuit against her brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Brzezinski set up the story for the audience by quoting some of the more flabbergasting arguments made by the Powell team.

“The alleged defamatory statements made by Trump attorneys were, quote, ‘made as part of the normal process of litigating issues of momentous significance and immense public interest,’ the motion reads.”

“Whatever,” Scarborough sniped.

Scarborough brought in his legal expert panelists — Dave Aronberg and Paul Butler — to weigh in.

“She slandered a company, tried to destroy a company’s reputation,” Scarborough said. “And I may just be a poor, dumb country lawyer. But even I wouldn’t put forward the argument for any that nobody would be stupid enough to believe her words. Does that fly?”

“No! It’s crazy Joe!” Aronberg said — adding that those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 surely believed Powell’s arguments.

“These rioters were there because they believed in her lies,” Aronberg said. “So now she says, well, anyone who believed her is stupid. Well, I’ve said this before, Joe. There’s no one who has more contempt for their own supporters than the leaders of the MAGA world.”

Butler, a Georgetown law professor, argued that the consequences for Powell should go beyond a defamation suit.

“She should also be disbarred, frankly,” Butler said — calling her, “an embarrassment to lawyers.”

“Lawyers are not allowed to do this,” Butler added. “And so I think that there will be serious consequences, and it will be a good day if this woman is never allowed to set foot in a courtroom again.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]