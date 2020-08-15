Most Americans Don’t Like Trump, Including a THIRD of Trump’s Own Supporters

President Donald Trump has consistently received support from around 4 in 10 Americans, but a sizable chunk of his supporters don’t like him personally.

In a new Economist/YouGov poll, respondents were asked “Regardless of whether you agree with him, do you like or dislike Donald Trump as a person?”

Only 30 percent of Americans said they like Trump, with only 15 percent saying they like Trump “a lot.”

Fifty percent said they dislike Trump, including 37 percent who said they dislike him “a lot,” while another 15 percent said they “Neither like nor dislike” Trump.

But even among those who plan to vote for Trump in 2020, there was a big chunk of people who don’t like their own candidate. Only 66 percent said they like Trump either “somewhat” or “a lot,” while 11 percent said they dislike him and another 20 percent said they “Neither like nor dislike” Trump — with an additional 2% saying they’re “not sure.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden fared better, with 38 percent saying they like him versus 31 percent who dislike, and 22 percent who “Neither like nor dislike” Biden. Among those who plan to vote for Biden, 78 percent said they like him, and 5 percent said they dislike him, with 15 percent who “Neither like nor dislike” Biden.

That means Biden is better liked among his own supporters by a twelve point margin, and among all voters, Trump is disliked more than Biden by a whopping nineteen points.

In the poll’s trial heat, Biden led Trump by ten points, with 49 percent saying they will vote for Biden versus 38 percent for Trump.

