Mother Who Was Shot at Confronts BLM Protesters Demonstrating For Alleged Gunman: ‘This is Not a George Floyd Situation!’

A Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protesters standing outside her apartment building where she and her children were shot by a Black man who was shot and killed by police.

Last Wednesday, Minneapolis police shot and killed Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg, who allegedly shot into Arabella Foss-Yarbrough’s home, where she was with her kids as she was making dinner. Foss-Yarbrough has released photos of bullet holes in her home.

She shared these photos of her apartment with us. https://t.co/hbIwTolUwv pic.twitter.com/NqSXbroxd2 — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) July 16, 2022

On Saturday, a viral video showed Black Lives Matter protesters outside Foss-Yarbrough’s building. The Minneapolis mother was outside her car and yelled at the demonstrators.

She accused them of “celebrating” Sundberg’s life.

“This is not okay!” she yelled.

“You’re alive,” said one protester. “Shut up.”

“Grieve in silence. This is not okay,” screamed Foss-Yarbrough. “This is not a George Floyd situation! George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed.”

Floyd, a Black man, was killed during a 2020 incident, which began after Floyd was arrested for giving a forged $20 bill in a convenience store. Derek Chauvin, a White Minneapolis Police officer, put his left knee on the neck of Floyd for over 9 minutes while Floyd was in custody. Chauvin has since been sentenced to prison on state and federal charges tied to the case.

“You’re alive,” said a protester.

“This is not okay,” yelled Foss-Yarbrough. “My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now. Because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the fucking hallway watching my move.”

“I don’t have a place to call home. I can’t sleep at night,” she yelled as she was clapping.

“This is not okay,” shouted Foss-Yarbrough. “Just go home! Go home!”

A protester told Foss-Yarbrough to “shut up.”

As Foss-Yarbrough continued to yell, a protester said, “This is not the time. This is not the time or place.”

One of the protesters tried to confront Foss-Yarbrough only for the latter to push the former.

Foss-Yarbrough pointed out that her kids were in her car.

“My Black kid is in the car,” she yelled.

“He tried to kill me in front of my kids,” Foss-Yarbrough repeatedly yelled.

Watch above, via KARE 11.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com