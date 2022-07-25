‘Mothers Against Greg Abbott’ PAC Releases Scathing Abortion Ad Portraying Doctor Having to Call Texas Gov. to Approve Procedure

The PAC Mothers Against Greg Abbott released a scathing ad against the current governor of Texas over the loss of abortion rights.

The video, released Monday, features young expecting parents at an ultrasound appointment. The doctor comes in to inform them that their daughter will be born with a “catastrophic brain abnormality.”

He explains to the couple, “It means that parts of her brain didn’t form in your daughter. If she is to survive she will live only a matter of hours after birth. During that time, she will experience a multitude of seizures and ultimately aspirate on her own bodily fluids. She will suffer. A decision will need to be made on termination. I wish I could tell you what to do.”

As the mother begins to sob, contemplating the issues her unborn child will face, the doctor interrupts, saying, “There is only one person who can make this choice and that person is Greg.”

“Who the fuck is Greg?” asks the grieving father.

“Let me just give him a call,” the doctor replies as he motions to a framed picture of Governor Greg Abbott on the wall.

After a brief back and forth with “the governor,” the doctor hangs up the phone and informs the parents of his decision. “Yeah, That’s gonna be a no. Best of luck to you.”

The groups, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, is aiming to get Abbott out of office come November. “Greg Abbott and the Texas GOP have neighbors turning against neighbors by putting bounty on those who seek healthcare choices that they don’t agree with,” the PAC says in a statement on their website. “They are taking our personal freedom over our own bodies!”

Polling conducted by the University of Texas back in June shows Abbott leading the gubernatorial race against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke by 6 points.

Listen above via Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

