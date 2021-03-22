MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amandi is getting called out in a uniquely bipartisan manner for a poorly thought-out tweet mocking “#COVIDIOTS” amassed on Miami Beach. At issue is the photo he used to illustrate a crowded beach, which was taken and published in 2019, long before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19. Womp.

“Today’s center of the #COVIDIOTS universe is Miami Beach, Florida,” Amandi posted on Twitter on Sunday, attached to an image of a crowded beach:

Today’s center of the #COVIDIOTS universe is Miami Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Wo8JeNfDFa — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 21, 2021

But as some eagle-eyed Twitter accounts noted, the image was posted in a Sun-Sentinel article published in March 2019, a screen capture of which you can see below”

On Feb. 1, Amandi announced that he had joined MSNBC as an analyst. Amandi eventually learned that the image he used in his condemnation was from two years prior, but used the correction to double down on his condemnation of what he deems irresponsible behavior of Spring Breakers flouting CDC pandemic guidelines, and posting other photos in confirmation.

It has come to my attention that the picture in the original tweet is not from this week, but that does not change the fact that Miami Beach has been overrun by thousands of maskless Spring Breakers who are not abiding by the CDC pandemic guidelines as these other photos confirm. pic.twitter.com/FY24UFQJcU — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 22, 2021

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a relatively wide array of abatement programs by states. Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis has been a lightning rod for praise and criticism from the right and left respectively over his aggressive approach to keeping his state’s economy going and minimizing lockdowns as a means to mitigate the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

