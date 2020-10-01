MSNBC’s Anand Giridharadas said Thursday the media should work to stop President Donald Trump by targeting voters who were “unwittingly enabling” him.

“I think the biggest crisis that we face right now, you know, the people who like fascism should not be the object of our persuasive energies right now. There are a lot of decent people who may be unwittingly enabling” the president, Giridharadas said. “And it’s important to think about what those folks need to do. So I think for those of us in the media, frankly, whether it’s headline writers, whether it’s those who decide what to put on TV, whether it’s people making decisions about how to frame things, it’s very important to understand this is a decisive break from our past, what Donald Trump is doing right now.”

Giridharadas was responding to a question from Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski about what “concerned him the most” ahead of Election Day.

“It’s a frontal assault on the idea that we should elect a president democratically,” he added. “That is not something any working journalist has frankly covered, even if they were 200 years old. And so it’s new rules. And I know folks in the media who are struggling with this. How do we tell this story? How do we not sound like opinion journalism, but frankly, fervently defend the integrity of a process? It’s really hard. The old rules don’t work.”

He also singled out Facebook as “the new Fox News.”

“I think we have to think about, you know, Facebook, I have very little hope for a moral redemption or epiphany at Facebook,” Giridharadas said. “But if you are a decent person at Facebook, somehow, you have to realize you are the new Fox News. You are the Fox News of 2020, except you’re wired into people’s brains and … reaching them in their pockets at all hours of the day. You need to think about the fact that your platform, which Mark Zuckerberg invented, I think, just because he wanted to meet girls, is now becoming one of the most important sources of muddying the water and spreading disinformation and hate.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

