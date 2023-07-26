MSNBC Analyst Tells Jen Psaki Republicans Trying To Indict Biden ‘For Loving His Son Who Has Been Addicted To Drugs’

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill told MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that Republicans are going after President Joe Biden “for loving his son who has been addicted to drugs.”

Hunter Biden’s plea deal hit a snag Wednesday afternoon, and the deal was thrown into turmoil for several hours as cable news breathlessly covered developments from the Delaware courtroom. The deal was ultimately put on hold and Biden entered a “not guilty” plea.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Psaki asked McCaskill for her read on how Republicans will handle the snafu, and McCaskill accused the GOP of trying to damage Biden “without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son”:

JEN PSAKI: Give me a perfect transition to ask you to put your political hat now on, Claire, because what I’m curious about is what you will be watching over the next couple of days. I mean, Hunter Biden is a favorite target of Republicans and the House Republicans from the Trump wing of the party and others. What accusations and arguments do you think they’re going to make, given this didn’t go exactly as planned today? CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Well, they’re going to keep doing what they’ve been doing. They are going to try to indict a father for loving his son who has been addicted to drugs and or alcohol and without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son. And that, I think, doesn’t fly with most of the American people. It may fly within that small, calcified circle of the Trumpers who want to make, want to believe that somehow Joe Biden was involved in nefarious dealings. But there’s no evidence. And believe me, if there was evidence, Durham, who was left in place, as you pointed out by President Biden, would have found it. And certainly Weiss, who was left in place by President Biden, would have found it. And I do not believe for a minute that either one of those federal prosecutors that had the resources of DOJ at their disposal would have found evidence if it was there, that would have shown any problem of Joe Biden. So this is a dog that won’t hunt. And they have selective amnesia, by the way. They have selective amnesia. I mean, I can make a very strong argument politically that the only reason Donald Trump is president is because of DOJ and them inappropriately issuing a letter ten days before the election about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

