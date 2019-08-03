MSNBC’s Ali Velshi warned about the danger of white nationalism while reporting on the shooting in El Paso, arguing it now appeared to be more of a threat to Americans than Islamic terrorism.

“You are certainly at greater risk in 2019 in America of being a victim of white nationalism than you are of being a victim of ISIS-Islamic terrorism,” Velshi said, agreeing with Pete Buttigieg’s tweet calling white nationalism a threat to national security.

Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

Velshi was speaking about reporting on the suspect’s alleged motives.

“I’m getting a lot of tweets about it. Don’t call it a manifesto. Don’t read the manifesto. I wonder what good policy looks like? Do we have to read what these people say in order for us to understand the threat that it is?” he asked MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi.

“You’ve got to dissect what it is that is pushing the buttons and inspiring and motivating and radicalizing people,” Figliuzzi said. “Until you understand that, you can’t deal with it. So part of understanding that is call it out. Get it out. Let’s read and it understand where this young man is coming from and those like him so we can counter it.”

Velshi later posted a tweet, stressing that people should spend “more time worrying about a white nationalist domestic terror epidemic in this country.”

I would caution that we spend less time worrying about whether or not we call what the killer posted a “manifesto”, and more time worrying about a white nationalist domestic terror epidemic in this country. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) August 4, 2019

