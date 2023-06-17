MSNBC Host and Dem Jasmine Crockett Roast GOP Biden Bribery Claim: ‘It Was Trump’s DOJ That Followed Up’ And Dropped It

MSNBC host Alex Witt and Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett torched GOP claims of bribery against President Joe Biden, noting the allegations were checked out and dropped under then-President Donald Trump.

At issue is a Republican charge derived from an FBI form they say details allegations against Biden and his son Hunter Biden — the latest wrinkle being the claim that an informant’s source claims to have over a dozen audiotapes implicating Biden. But Republicans — even the ones conducting the investigation — can’t stop pointing out the tapes may not even exist.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, Witt and Rep. Crockett mocked the charge, and Crockett pointed out the allegation was reviewed under the Trump administration, and also contrasted the issue with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count indictment on violations of the Espionage Act:

ALEX WITT: What can you tell us about this, since you’re on the Oversight committee? Is there anything to these accusations? And what are Republicans exactly hanging their hats on? REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: It is amazing that they can review one document and decide that we have the most corrupt president that ever existed. Yet we’ve got actual indictments from New York as well as out of Florida from grand juries. Not necessarily the president, as they tried to put out there, not necessarily our AG, not necessarily the special prosecutor, but from citizens who sat down and reviewed not one document, but documents, mounds of documents! And determined that there was enough to continue to go forward and decide whether or not Trump had violated law. And they say there’s nothing to see here. But for some reason, this one document, this one document where the very first page said “do not disclose what is in this document.” And so we know, number one, Republicans are not good at keeping secrets. Clearly. We see what happened with the former president. Number two, maybe they didn’t necessarily violate it because I had an opportunity to read this document and I don’t know what t hey read, but that wasn’t what I got out of it. I won’t say what I get out of it. But I also want to point out that it was Trump’s DOJ that received this information. It was Trump’s DOJ that followed up and determined that there was nothing to follow up. So, yes, my chairman on oversight can’t find the witnesses. But we all know that Jack Smith has found all the witnesses that he needs to make sure that he can go forward with his prosecution of the former president. ALEX WITT: Let me tell you, we won’t have access to these documents that you did, but everybody should read the article in The Washington Post by Philip Bump about this.

When reached for comment about the charge, White House counsel spokesman Ian Sams told Mediaite, “Everything in their so-called investigation seems to be mysteriously missing: informants, audio tapes, and most importantly of all – any credible evidence. Maybe it’s time for House Republicans to join the President to focus on real issues that matter to the American people like fighting inflation and creating jobs instead of these sad sideshow stunts.”

Watch above via MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com