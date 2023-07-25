MSNBC Host At Briefing Asks Biden Spox About Trump Threats Over Indictment — Concern He’s ‘Trying To Incite Violence’

MSNBC host and Politico correspondent Jonathan Lemire asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about ex-President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about his likely impending indictment, asking if President Joe Biden and his administration are concerned about Trump “trying to incite violence?”

Trump has reacted to the prospect of a third indictment — this time over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the effort to overturn the 2020 election — with a steady stream of threatening language about the “danger” of prosecuting or jailing him.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Lemire — host of MSNBC’s Way Too Early — asked KJP about the threats.

Jean-Pierre gave the compulsory Hatch Act disclaimer, then spoke more generally about the administration’s posture around threats — telling Lemire “we are always keeping a close eye”:

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Thanks, Karine. We heard from former President Trump last week say he received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith. There’s some speculation, with the grand jury meeting this week, an indictment could come at any time. Over the weekend, the former President posted a series of ominous social media — to his social media account, suggesting that it’s a very dangerous thing to even think about charging him with a crime, saying, another one, “If you do something bad to us, we’re going to do things to you that have never done before.” So, what is the level of concern at the White House that the Pres- — former President is trying to incite violence? And secondly, what steps have there been for the White House and federal government to speak to local and other law enforcement officers to prepare? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, first, I’m going to be very careful. As you know, Donald Trump is a — a — a candidate, as we all know, for 2024. So, I’m not going to speak to those comments directly. But I can say that, you know, the President is — and the administration is always kept abreast and is always going to be ready for anything that might occur or may occur. And certainly, we are always keeping a close eye. But I’m just not going to speak directly to what the former President has tweeted over the weekend.

Watch above via The White House.

