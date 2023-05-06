MSNBC Host Gleefully Warns Trump Not To Make Travel Plans After Fake Electors Take Immunity Deals In Election Crimes Probe

At least eight of the sixteen so-called “fake electors” who assembled to declare Donald Trump the winner in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election have been granted immunity deals by the prosecutors investigating election interference in the state.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, “told the eight that they will not be charged with crimes if they testify truthfully in her sprawling investigation into efforts by Trump, his campaign and his allies” to overturn President Joe Biden‘s win in the 2020 election in Georgia.

One elector, Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, could still face charges and has hired former Iran-Contra deputy independent counsel Craig Gillen to represent him, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Times also reported a ninth deal is in place with another member of the group, whose identity is not known at this time.

“So I can’t imagine this is a great night for Rudy Giuliani,” said MSNBC’s Alex Wagner when reporting the story. Giuliani was at the helm of the “alternate” elector scheme, in which activists like those in Georgia gathered to declare Trump the winner and submit their own “certification” to Congress as part of the overall effort to overturn the results — an effort that culminated with the events of January 6, 2021.

“Just last week we got the news that Fani Willis was warning local law enforcement to be on high alert between July 11 and September 1 because she could announce potential indictments. And now this,” said Wagner. “If I were Donald Trump, I would make sure all my summer travel plans are refundable.”

