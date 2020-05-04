comScore

MSNBC, Mika Brzezinski Blast Trump for ‘Bizarre Peddling of Fringe Conspiracy Theories’ in Tweet Attacking ‘Psycho Joe’

By Josh FeldmanMay 4th, 2020, 3:17 pm

MSNBC has issued a statement defending Joe Scarborough after President Donald Trump attacked the Morning Joe host with a conspiracy theory tweet.

The president tweeted said Comcast “should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” referring to Lori Klausutis, who was a 28-year-old intern in then-Congressman Scarborough’s office when she was found dead at her desk. At the time an autopsy concluded she had a heart condition that caused her to pass out and hit her head.

This isn’t even the first time the president has tweeted about it.

Scarborough fired back this morning saying, in part, “You, once again, drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents. As if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough.”

This afternoon an MSNBC spokesperson issued a statement defending Scarborough, tweeted out by Mika Brzezinski, who also blasted the president’s “sleazy, gutter tactics”:

