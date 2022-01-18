MSNBC Weekend Anchor Bolts ‘Hyper-Partisan’ News for Job at Local Station in Florida

Former MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson left the “hyper-partisan” national news industry so he can focus on telling more in-depth stories at a local TV station in Miami.

Gibson, who anchored early morning weekend shows on the network beginning in 2019, will jump to WFOR in south Florida, which is something he said he is excited about.

“I wanted to get away from working in the hyper-partisan 24/7 political news space,” Gibson told Variety about leaving the network. “This is a good chance to anchor a newscast that covers the full gamut of the news cycle which I love, including world news, entertainment news, human interest stories and stories important to local communities — and in an awesome city with a big commitment to local news from the top down.”

Gibson appears excited to be heading for sunny Florida. On Tuesday evening, he retweeted MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio after she congratulated him on his new gig.

Will miss working with you Susan! Thank you! https://t.co/FWmN9iqFKI — kendis (@kendisgibson) January 19, 2022

Gibson is a veteran anchor who previously worked in local media.

Prior to joining MSNBC, he worked for ABC News, beginning in 2014.

Prior to anchoring World News Now and America This Morning, Gibson worked for CBS News’ Newspath, CNN, HLN; and WJLA in Washington, D.C.

