MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Says to ‘Prepare for the Reaction of the Police’ After Chauvin Guilty Verdict

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude warned viewers to brace themselves for the police response to Derek Chauvin’s conviction on three counts related to the death of George Floyd.

“We need to understand that we are in this moment of transition to change the very nature of policing,” Glaude, the chairman of African American Studies at Princeton University, said in an interview with the network’s Nicolle Wallace. “We have been preparing for the violence of protests. Now we need to prepare for the reaction of the police. We were prepared for the protesters and what they might do if the verdict came down in a way that they were not satisfied. Now we need to be mindful of what it means that we’re seeing these tectonic plates shift in the very ways in which policing is happening in the country.”

A jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He faces a maximum of 75 years in prison for the three charges. Sentencing is scheduled to take place in eight weeks, though Chauvin is expected to file an appeal.

Three more officers who were present during Floyd’s May 2020 death — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – have been charged with aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Those officers are scheduled to stand trial beginning August 23.

