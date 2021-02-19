MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Biden AG Pick Merrick Garland ‘The Right Man’ to Go After Trump

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland is the “right man” to go after Donald Trump for incitement of the Capitol insurrection.

On Thursday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Kirschner about the Capitol riots, and the role President Joe Biden’s AG pick will play.

Obeidallah asked Kirschner if the presentation of evidence at the impeachment trial makes him believe it is more likely or less likely Trump will be criminally prosecuted?

Kirschner was emphatic that the evidence was clear, and volunteered that Garland is the right person for this moment of accountability:

His command was to go down there and stop what was going on, and they did so violently, that is Donald Trump’s act. What’s his guilty state of mind, he did the entire thing from a platform of fraud because it was all based on the Big Lie. He got these people to believe that the folks in that building, in the US Capitol who were certifying Joe Biden’s win, stole their votes from them, stole the election from them, stole their president from them. Donald Trump’s conduct was corrupt from start to finish because it was all, you know, based on a Big Lie that gives him corrupt intent and, Dean, I get so sick of people saying ‘it’s so hard to prove criminal intent.’ Nonsense. I did it for 30 years in every criminal prosecution I handled, you proved corrupt intent based on somebody’s conduct, their behavior, and their words. It is all of that that lets you infer that their intent was corrupt. We don’t have to infer, we know Donald Trump’s intent was corrupt from start to finish, so I am confident that the Department of Justice, once Merrick Garland gets there and they get their prosecutorial legs up under them… You know, Merrick Garland does not suffer fools. He was a public corruption prosecutor, he took down Marion Barry, right, when he prosecuted him for that infamous crack case in my former office, the DC’s attorney’s office. Then he oversaw the most consequential domestic terrorism case in our nation’s history, the Oklahoma City bombing case. Merrick Garland is the perfect marriage of a public corruption prosecutor and a domestic terrorism prosecutor. And Donald Trump is the unholy union of public corruption and domestic terrorism, culminating in the insurrection on January 6th. So Merrick Garland, I believe, is the right man for the moment and I look forward to seeing what he does.

