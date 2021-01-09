MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Criminally Liable in Deadly Capitol Insurrection

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump “absolutely” can be prosecuted over the Capitol insurrection.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Kirschner about Trump’s criminal liability in this week’s deadly Capitol insurrection.

“Are there any criminal charges you think could plausibly be charged filed against Donald Trump because of what we saw?” Obeidallah asked.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, was emphatic:

Yeah, absolutely! And so, rioting is a criminal offense both in the federal code and in the local criminal laws of the District of Columbia, as is inciting a riot. And you know, my prosecutor’s instincts kicked in when I kind of put all of the circumstantial evidence together. You know, Donald Trump urging his followers to come to DC on January 6th, promising “it will be wild,” and then when he urges them at the 11:00 pep rally to get on down to the Capitol and take what’s yours because they are stealing the election from you. And then the part that is beyond belief, when President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in the sort of early stages of the riot and tries to lower the temperature, tries to restore order and he’s asking for peace, he challenges Donald Trump to do the same, and I was actually surprised when Donald Trump took him up on it. Went on national TV for exactly 60 seconds, and what does he do? He juices them up some more. He says this election was stolen from you, from me, and from us. And we’re not going to stand for it. And I love you all and I’m with you and I feel your pain, and then yeah, at the end, so be peaceful and go home. But the message was sent, I love what you’re doing, take what they stole from us, by any means necessary. And here’s the thing Dean, all of this is against the backdrop of this whole thing being a lie. A lie perpetrated and perpetuated by Donald Trump and Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Louie Gohmert. The big lie is that it was a fraudulent election and it was stolen from Donald Trump. So given that the premise of what Donald Trump was selling these people was a lie, when you look at it through that lens, it makes for even a stronger incitement to riot case.

Five people are conformed dead from the incident, including a member of the Capitol Police.

