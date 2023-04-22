MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner TORCHES Trump-Appointed Judge’s Ruling — But Defends It as ‘Supportable’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner torched a ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, but defended the legal substance of it.

This week, the judge ruled that former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz must testify before a Rep. Jim Jordan-led committee that critics see as an effort to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and to interfere with the case against former President Donald Trump involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels.

In a commentary on his YouTube channel, Kirschner defended the legal reasoning of the judge’s order, but ripped the “Trumpy rhetoric” in the decision:

So, friends, did you see the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil up in New York. I have two initial observations I want to make about her ruling before we go through it in some detail.

The first observation is her ultimate conclusion refusing to strike down the subpoena that Jim Jordan issued to have Mark Pomerantz testify before Congress. That ultimate legal conclusion is supportable, even though we all know it’s obvious, it’s transparent.

Jim Jordan issued that subpoena in an attempt to interfere in New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal prosecution of Jim Jordan’s man, Donald Trump.

Even so, as a legal proposition, I believe Judge Vyskocil’s ruling is legally supportable. And I have to call it the way I see it.

But her ruling reads like it was drafted by a combination of Jim Jordan’s PR person and Donald Trump’s criminal defense attorney. Let’s go through some of the highlights, some of the lowlights of Judge Vyskocil’s order. And I’m going to try to go through it slowly, if only to keep my blood pressure down.

Here is the opening salvo.

“The request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a temporary restraining order. Enjoining that is, stopping or invalidating enforcement of the subpoena issued to Mark Pomeranz by the Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives, chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan, is denied. The subpoena was issued with a valid legislative purpose in connection with the broad and indispensable congressional power to conduct investigations. It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations. In that connection, Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

No one is above the law. Judge Vyskocil You do recognize that Jim Jordan, the very person who issued this subpoena to Mark Pomerantz in what we all know is a transparent attempt to help out his man, Donald Trump, to interfere in Alvin Bragg’s prosecution. Jim Jordan himself criminally defied a congressional subpoena, the very kind of subpoena he just issued, and that you upheld proclaiming no man is above the law.

Yet Jim Jordan is above the law. He criminally violated a congressional subpoena. He has not been held accountable. He has not been charged, not indicted, not prosecuted.

So, you know what? You’re not starting out strong. When the very person whose subpoena you are upholding, Jim Jordan himself is above the law because he criminally defied a congressional subpoena. And friends, believe it or not. Judge Vyskocil’s order gets even worse.