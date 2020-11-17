comScore

MSNBC’s Howard Fineman Gets Dragged for Comparing Obama’s ‘Ego’ to Trump’s: ‘Just Say Obama’s Uppity and Get it Over With’

By Tommy ChristopherNov 17th, 2020, 7:44 am

MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman sparked intense backlash when he compared former President Barack Obama’s ego with that of President Donald Trump, on the basis of Obama’s lengthy first volume on his life and two-term presidency.

Just after midnight Monday, the very best time to tweet, Fineman declared himself an Obama fan before delivering his take on “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama.

“I’m an #Obama fan, but can’t help but noticing that he lectured #Trump about ego management on the eve of publishing a 700-page FIRST VOLUME of his own autobiography,” Fineman wrote.

That hot take got a chilly reception from media personalities and other verified Twitter users,

And there was one dude who agreed with Fineman.

Fineman’s comment was in response to an exchange between the former president and CBS News’ Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, in which Pelley asked “What is your advice in this moment for President Trump?”

“Well, a president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments. My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama told Pelley, triggering Fineman.

