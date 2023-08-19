MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and Andrea Mitchell Mock ‘Trump Is Weak’ Strategy In ‘Strange’ Leaked DeSantis Debate Memo

MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki and Andrea Mitchell mocked the “strange” and “condescending” leaked debate memo telling Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to say “Trump is weak” and should not be attacked, among other things.

The incredibly detailed debate prep materials were posted online this week on a website owned by pro-DeSantis Never Back Down superPAC chief strategist Jeff Roe and ripped to shreds by most commentators.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Mitchell and Psaki mocked the memo, and Psaki singled out one particularly “questionable” piece of advice:

ANDREA MITCHELL: And as someone who’s worked in campaigns as well as in the White House. What about the political action committee by a very well known, perhaps the leading campaign adviser, Jeff Roe, on the Republican side, putting out on a very accessible Web site a really strange and– JEN PSAKI: I would say, yes… ANDREA MITCHELL: Patronizing. I mean, and strange playbook for DeSantis what should do tell him how many times he should say this and how many times he should say that, and he should defend Donald Trump to the end… JEN PSAKI: Yes! Well, first of all, it’s important to remember Jeff Roe is like I mean, I grew up in the Obama world. That was my big experience, experience in politics. He’s like the David Axelrod of the Ron DeSantis world, and he’s running the super-PAC, which shows you the power of superPACs. And his political advice to Ron DeSantis is to essentially say, he has exact quotes in this memo “Donald Trump is weak. We should lay off him and not attack him from this stage,” which is a questionable strategy. But also it’s suggesting that Donald Trump shouldn’t be a part of the discussion, that these candidates who are trying to defeat him shouldn’t talk about his legal issues. The fact that this, the front runner has been indicted four times, that shouldn’t be on the table. There’s a lot of things that are questionable about that. It also in the memos advises Ron DeSantis to go after Vivek Ramaswamy, which tells you a lot about who they think the biggest threat is to them. ANDREA MITCHELL: Which is really interesting because his polls have been creeping up as well.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com