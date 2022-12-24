MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Roasts Trump Over MAGA Witnesses Pleading the 5th ‘He Must Have Been So Disgusted!’

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host-in-waiting Jen Psaki roasted former President Donald Trump over the bevy of witnesses who invoked the 5th Amendment, cracking “He must have been so disgusted!”

The January 6 committee released its final report this week, and has also been steadily releasing transcripts of shocking testimony — as well as a whole lot of Trumpworld witnesses pleading the Fifth.

Psaki was a guest this week on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and joined host Joe Scarborough in mocking Trump — who once famously said “You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” — as well as the witnesses who pled the 5th for an eccentric array of questions:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jen as our good friend. John Heilemann always says whenever Trump talks, it’s either projection or confession. I’m not sure which one it is here. It doesn’t look good for him or his his band of of insurrectionists. JEN PSAKI: He must have been so disgusted reading these transcripts, Joe! I mean, I’m just kidding, obviously. Look, I think reading through these transcripts, what was also what was more interesting probably than the answers, which was a lot of versions of the pleading the Fifth, but were the questions. And when they pleaded the Fifth, not just in response to questions like “How old are you?” Or “Where did you go to school?” Which many pleaded the fifth to. But also questions like Roger Stone was asked about whether what he thought of coups taking over government. And he said, “I plead the fifth.” You know, Michael, the, others were asked about the rule of law and whether they think the rule of law should be a part of what we respect in the United States. They pleaded the fifth. So there’s there’s a lot to unpack here. But the questions and the refusal to answer, not just basic information, but information about who we are as a country, is also quite telling in terms of who these characters are whose transcripts were released last night. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Boy, I keep going back to a lot of the questions that Liz Cheney asked Michael Flynn, the former general. It’s remarkable. It’s remarkable what he pled the fifth to, which is the most basic American values and virtues, he pled the fifth to. You know, John Heilemann.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

