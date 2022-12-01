MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Slams Herschel Walker, Says Ad Attacking Trans Athletes a ‘Good Sign’ For Warnock

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host-in-waiting Jen Psaki ripped Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and said his ad attacking trans athletes is among some “very good signs” for incumbent Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign.

Following the news that the Georgia Senate election was headed for a runoff, Walker released an ad attacking and misgendering transgender athletes.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Psaki identified several “very good signs” for Warnock, despite recent polls showing a tight race:

WILLIE GEIST: He hasn’t taken questions from reporters in two months. Apparently, there’s this new rule reporters can’t get within 20 feet of Herschel Walker so that they can’t even shout questions to him. But with all that said, there’s a new Emerson poll today that has Warnock up only two points — still kind of a margin of error race there. JEN PSAKI: Yeah. Look, it’s, Georgia is a purple state. This is not a state — even with the strength of Reverend Warnock as a strong candidate and a powerful candidate. It still is going to be a close race. There are some very good signs here, Willie, not just Herschel Walker’s craziness every time he opens his mouth, about vampires or whatever he may be talking about. Also, the fact that the early turnout numbers are so high, women are turning out, young people are turning out. These are groups, well, we don’t know who everybody voted for, but are typically good for Democrats. And Democrats have been really focusing on turning out. The other interesting sign to me in this race is that in the weeks post-the election…the Walker campaign was running ads on transgender, attacking transgender people. Right? This to me tells me they’re still trying to appeal to conservatives and get them in line. And that is a better sign for Warnock.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com