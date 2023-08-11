MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Blames Fox News and Trump For Death of ‘MAGA Trumper’ in FBI Shootout

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blamed Fox News and ex-President Donald Trump for the death of a self-described “MAGA Trumper” in a shooting by FBI agents in Utah.

A Utah man named Craig Robertson was shot and killed Wednesday when FBI agents tried to serve an arrest warrant over alleged threats to Biden, as well as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough pointed the finger at conspiracies and anti-FBI sentiment he says were promoted by Trump and Fox News, saying

JOE SCARBOROUGH: And Jackie again, talking about the tragedy that happened in Utah. It’s it’s it’s really it’s not just the conspiracy against, against Joe Biden and against Democrats that’s so deadly here. It’s this constant attack against the FBI, since the FBI has been forced to investigate Donald Trump getting his documents. They tried to get the FBI agents’ names so they could be threatened. And there was, you know, these stories about this fevered pitch hunt to unmask the FBI agents that actually did the search. But doesn’t this show the cost of of telling people, whether it’s on Fox News or coming for Donald Trump, that the FBI is coming after you? They’re coming to knock down the doors of your home and they’re coming to shoot you. So you hear that time and time and time again, when you make a threat against the president, the United States and the FBI comes in, check it out. You know, your gun’s up! Again, hard not to look at all of these lies and these conspiracy theories against the FBI and not say they were responsible for the death of this man.

JACKIE ALEMANY: I think it’s really smart and necessary to look at all of these attacks in that context. No one comes into Donald Trump’s incinerator without being tarnished in some way from the insurrectionists who were all charged for going and storming the Capitol on January 6 at Trump’s behest to now the weaponization campaign that that Congress is running in order to defend Trump against the FBI and the Justice Department. All of these have real life consequences.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I mean, talking about defunding the FBI.

JACKIE ALEMANY: I mean, it’s anathema to the Republican Party. Right. And everything that that conservatives have have stood for for quite some time up until Trump. But, I mean, when you look at the trail that Trump has left in his wake, it’s really important, I think, to talk about these sorts of cases and kind of lump them in and and show that rhetoric matters at the end of the day. You know, leveling all of these threats against Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis. We’re just waiting for Tanya Chutkan to get thrown into the mix there. They have consequences. And the FBI is just trying to do their jobs here, despite whatever spin we’re inevitably going to hear in right wing media today about sort of how, again, these talking points that that the FBI is, you know, a tool of the Biden administration and has been weaponized.