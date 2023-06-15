MSNBC’s Psaki Roasts Trump Because Nobody Showed Up To Riot Over His Arrest: ‘Issue With His Political Power’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki roasted ex-President Donald Trump because nobody showed up to riot over his arrest, demonstrating he has “issues with his political power.”

Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Miami after his indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act, and entered a plea of “not guilty” through his attorney. And while there were a few ostentatious protesters on each side, there was no large-scale protest or unrest.

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera Reports, Psaki expanded on her critique of Trump’s aggressive PR strategy, and found a silver lining by saying that while Trump has “called for people to come protest even violently,” few showed up to the courthouse this week:

ANA CABRERA: You write on MSNBC.com. Lest anyone has forgotten, Trump is a former and arguably current reality television creator and star, and he values an aggressive public relations strategy. I wonder, is that aggressive strategy hurting him? JEN PSAKI: Well, I think it’s too early to know. Ana, I mean, I think there’s a difference between the primary, as Al just said, and also the general election. And we’ve also seen in polling that there are a number of independent voters who do have concerns about the indictment over the handling of classified documents. That doesn’t sit well with them. And that’s a problem for him in a general election. But I will say, in addition to the money, what is interesting and a good sign, I would say, is I would say, is that even though he has called for his supporters, called for people to come protest even violently, he, they did not show up outside of the Florida courthouse. We saw something similar in New York. That is an indication of, kind of some issues with his political power, as is the fact that there are some Republican candidates, from Pence to Haley to some degree, to Tim Scott, who are kind of being critical for the first time of Trump in a little bit more of an aggressive way.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera Reports.

