MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt Brutally Fires Back at Trump: Biden’s Crushing You, Your Late Father Knows You’re a Failure, Much More

MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt fired back at President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack Saturday, saying he looks forward to watching Fox News declare Joe Biden the winner on election night, that Trump will leave “nothing behind but the stench of epic failure,” that his late father wouldn’t be surprised by his failures, and much more.

Trump hit Schmidt with a bank shot as he attacked former National Security Advisor John Bolton Saturday morning, writing “Wow, I finally agree with failed political consultant Steve Schmidt, who called Wacko John Bolton “a despicable man who failed in his duty to protect America.” Also stated that he should never be allowed to serve in government again. So true!”

Schmidt promptly torpedoed Trump on Twitter with a lengthy thread that appeared designed to reap Trump’s very soul, even invoking Trump’s late father. Schmidt wrote:

I can’t wait for this moment. It will come early. “Fox News is now projecting Joseph R. Biden is the President-Elect of the United States” The American people are going to throw you out of office. You will be repudiated and disgraced. The oh leave nothing behind but the stench of epic failure. No American has ever failed this country worse than you. None. Your incompetence, ignorance, ineptitude and old fashioned stupidity have caused economic collapse and made the US the epicenter of Corona virus death and suffering. You have shattered American Alliances and weakened our military. You are a disgrace. Your name will be a synonym for losing, failure and weakness. Biden is crushing you. You want to know why? It’s because he is a good man and you are a bad one. He cares about the American people and you do not. He is Respected on the world stage and you are laughed at like some type of grotesque and buffoonish clown. He is capable and you are not. You attack because you are scared. Take a minute to look at the picture of Fred Trump on your desk. Do you think he would be surprised by your Failures? He would not. He bailed you out over and over again. He bailed you out because you couldn’t cut it as anything other than a Conman. There will be no monuments and no encomiums for you. The whole country has watched you fail. The whole country is watching your Increasingly feeble state. The whole country is watching you lose. We will all watch you return to your golf clubs as the biggest loser the American Presidency has ever produced

Trump was quoting a tweet from Schmidt that’s similar to his remarks on MSNBC’s 11th Hour this week, in which he called Bolton’s conduct “disgraceful.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

