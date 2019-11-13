MSNBC’s Wallace Mocks GOP Rep. at Impeachment Hearing ‘Drinking the Loony Tune Juice’ — She Responds

A Republican congresswoman on the House Intelligence Committee responded on Twitter this morning to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mocking her.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik raised a parliamentary inquiry about the witnesses Republicans wanted to talk to — three of whom will be testifying next week. She also asked Chairman Adam Schiff whether he’ll be “prohibiting witnesses from answering members’ questions as you have in the closed-door depositions.”

Schiff responded, “The only times I prevented witnesses from answering questions, along with their counsel, was when it was apparent that members were seeking to out the whistleblower.”

Following that exchange, Wallace took to Twitter and said Stefanik is “drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills.”

Stefanik mockingly responded and invited Wallace to “Get outside of the @MSNBC bubble!”

Wallace shot back, “Amazing but not surprising that you’re tweeting at a cable host instead of listening to amb. Taylor and George Kent.”

