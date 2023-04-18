MTG Calls For Politicians to ‘Go After’ Judges Who Sentenced January 6th Participants: ‘We Should Be Impeaching Those Judges’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for Republican House committees to “go after” judges who sentenced January 6th participants.

The exchange took place on the Monday edition of Bannon’s War Room on Rumble with host Steve Bannon. A clip from the conversation began circulating on Twitter via Patriot Takes.

Greene explained that as the Republicans took control of the House, they discovered there were so many things going wrong, that they now have to pick and choose what to tackle first.

“Imagine that you’re a team of firefighters and you’re in the middle of a forest fire and you don’t know which area to tackle first. That’s how bad things are,” Greene claimed.

“So we get in a room and you pull out the list of what should we cut, where do we need to cut spending? You know, we have our five families meetings and we’ve been working very hard on the upcoming debt ceiling issue. And we’re putting out our list of things to negotiate on. Well, the list is so gigantic that it’s hard to even — it’s almost hard to — which ones do we pick and choose? And that is where things are so complicated,” Greene said.

She also highlighted the actions of specific committees.

“The list of investigations on the Oversight Committee. We have the biggest staff in Congress for our Oversight Committee, but we need a staff almost five times bigger than that to really do what we need to get done,” Greene explained.

“Same with Judiciary. What they’re doing in New York is great. They’re exposing the horrific crime in Manhattan. And a George Soros radical communist DA that all he cares about is trying to affect the next 2024 presidential election. And thank God they’re up there doing that,” she added.

But Greene also had a suggestion about combating the weaponization of the government by going after certain federal judges.

“You know, what else they need to be doing and on weaponization and so forth, is we need to be going after these federal judges that are persecuting people that walked around in the capitol on January 6th and pro-life prayer warriors at abortion clinics, and parents at school boards holding their school boards accountable,” she said.

“We should be impeaching those judges. So the gamut of all the things to take on is so big and wide. And it’s almost like we don’t have enough time to do it all,” Greene concluded.

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room on Rumble.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com