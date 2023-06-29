MTG Debuts New Podcast Cover Art Featuring Her Holding a Gun In Front of The Capitol Building

Months after re-launching her podcast MTG Battleground, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveiled interesting new cover art for her show.

The picture began circulating on Twitter via PatriotTakes where Greene can be seen sitting in a military vehicle, holding a gun, parked in a smokey field in front of the U.S. Capitol building.

This seems to be apart of a new branding for her show, including new graphics. The show has gone through various iterations since it’s inception.

Tune in and watch MTG Battleground Ep. 8 TOMORROW at 6:30 P.M. MTG exposes the fake "democracy" in Ukraine, gives exclusive insight into the politicization of the DOJ & FBI, and lays out the evidence implicating "The Big Guy" himself in Hunter's foreign business schemes. pic.twitter.com/vScc0qCrDK — MTG Battleground (@battlegroundMTG) June 29, 2023

Based on the Rumble account, MTG Battleground, where the podcast episodes are uploaded, Greene has done 6 full shows, although the first and second episodes have been removed from the page for an unknown reason.

The new podcast cover art is on the official MTG Battleground Twitter page as the header image but the Capitol building it cropped out of view. An audio graph uploaded from the show’s Twitter has the edge of the Capitol building barely in view.

The image echoes scenes from the January 6th insurrection, although the real intended message behind the new photo is unknown.

In recent weeks, Greene has called for the release of the January 6th footage from inside the Capitol before quickly reversing course and calling the potential release a security concern for the American government.

