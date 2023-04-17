MTG Defends Trump Golfing With Lindsey Graham as Keeping ‘America’s Biggest Traitors Close By’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continued roasting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday, suggesting that he was one of “America’s biggest traitors.”

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of Steve Bannon’s podcast, Bannon’s War Room, on Rumble. This jab from Greene came hours after Graham “chastised her for defending alleged Pentagon leaker Jake Teixeira.”

Greene later took to her Twitter to post a photoshopped image of Graham, holding a Bud Light can with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s face on it. Bud Light has recently been under fire from conservatives for their chose to partner with Mulvaney and many have called for a boycott of the entire brand.

On Monday’s War Room episode with Bannon, Greene doubled down on her Graham-bashing. A clip from the conversation began circulating Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“Open borders America and war all over the world. That’s Lindsey Graham and he’ll spend all your money to do it,” Greene said.

“And the other thing is, he never stands in the way of the radical Democrat agenda, the communist agenda for America — never stops it. As a matter of fact, he stands there and smiles at you and tells you some garbage on TV and pretends like he’s tough and then goes down and plays golf with my favorite president. That’s the problem that we have. And that’s the type of Republican party that needs to end,” Greene said, referencing Graham golfing with former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump went to the RNC donors in Nashville and he said the old Republican party is dead and it’s not coming back. Lindsey Graham is the manifestation of that old Republican party, correct?” Bannon added.

Greene immediately went to explain away Trump’s relationship with Graham.

“One hundred percent. But Steve, I wanna defend President Trump here for a minute. He’s a lot smarter than people give him credit. So sometimes you keep your biggest enemies, or should we say America’s biggest traitors, close by,” Greene said.

Greene, who appears to be burning bridges with many of her fellow Republicans, certainly keeps close to Trump herself. She is rumored to be a contender for the former president’s running mate in 2024.

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room on Rumble.

