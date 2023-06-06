MTG Suggests Migrants Should Not Come to The U.S. Because There Are Too Many Natural Disasters: ‘It’s Not A Safe Country Either’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested migrants should not come to the United States due to the amount of natural disasters that occur in the country.

The exchange took place during Tuesday’s Hearing on Border Security Amid End of Title 42 where Greene asked Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Blas Nunez-Neto on the reasoning behind the influx of migrants making their way to the U.S. A clip from the hearing began circulating on Twitter via The Recount.

“You say the reason why people are coming to America today is cause of violence, food insecurity, severe poverty, corruption, climate change and the Covid 19 pandemic. Did you know that there are over half a million homeless people in the United States today?” Greene began.

“Natural disasters talk about climate change. This is the fourth largest country in the world. We have an extremely diverse climate. We have a wide range of natural disasters. Ninety-seven natural disasters occurred in 2021. I don’t think this is very safe for migrants here in America. We had 97. How many are they having in their country?” Greene laughed.

Greene argued that the U.S. is not very safe either.

“These natural disasters include wildfires, heat waves, droughts, flash, floods, winter storms, cold waves, tropical cyclones, and on and on and on. But yet they need to come to our country because of climate change. That doesn’t make a lot of sense. It’s not a safe country either. By the way, in America there were 1,313,000 violent crimes in the US and that was in 2020. I can’t imagine what the numbers are since then, since crime has come up,” Greene said.

Greene even took aim at the CBP One, which is designed to help migrants find resources they need.

“I think that you need better reasons, if you’re gonna try to let a bunch of people in the U.S. using a handy dandy app where you don’t track imports, than climate change cause that is not an excuse people are buying,” Greene said.

Greene has been a longtime climate change skeptic, even calling it a “scam,” back in April, while praising fossil fuels.

If you believe that today’s “climate change” is caused by too much carbon, you have been fooled. We live on a spinning planet that rotates around a much bigger sun along with other planets and heavenly bodies rotating around the sun that all create gravitational pull on one… pic.twitter.com/Tpzpgd2K2i — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 15, 2023

Watch above via C-SPAN.

