MTG Uses Her Own Twitter Survey as Evidence in House Floor Speech That Americans Want Biden Impeached

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cited her own Twitter survey as evidence that the American people want President Joe Biden impeached.

During a House floor speech on Tuesday, Greene cited a survey she posted on Twitter asking her followers if they supported her ongoing “Impeachment Week.”

The survey prompted people to answer a simple question, “Do you support my articles calling for the impeachment and removal from office of these corrupt government officials?” The link also prompted participants to list their names and email addresses.

Last week, I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden and four of his America Last executive branch appointees: Alejandro Mayorkas, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Matthew Graves. Do you support my articles of impeachment? Take my Impeachment Week Survey:… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 22, 2023

“A Rasmussen Poll was released just last week, that 53% of voters in America, Republicans, independents, and Democrats support the impeachment of Joe Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors,” Greene said.

The Rasmussen poll, which was released on March 18th, found “that 53% of likely U.S. voters believe that, since becoming president, Biden has committed high crimes and misdemeanors that would justify Congress impeaching him,” per their report. Notably, Rasmussen is widely considered to be a right-leaning organization and is known for trolling the left on Twitter.

“I introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden last week because of the national security crisis at our border. I also introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to do his duties to secure America’s border, but he’s only doing the bidding of his boss, Joe Biden,” Greene said.

“At 5:00 PM yesterday I released a survey simply on my social media asking, ‘Do you support impeachment?'” she added.

“8,600 people responded, and that was just from 5:00 PM last night. 77% said yes. They support impeachment. Only 23% opposed,” she added. “And if anyone’s read the comments on my Twitter account, you know for sure it’s not just Republicans that follow me,” Greene reassured the room.

Watch above via CSPAN.

