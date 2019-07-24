When asked if President Donald Trump could be charged with the crime of obstruction of justice after he left office, Special Counsel Robert Mueller responded with a firm, “yes.”

Rep. Ken Buck asked Mueller if there was there sufficient evidence to convict Trump or anyone else with obstruction of justice. “We did not make that calculation,” Mueller originally responded.

“How could you not have made the calculation?” said Buck.

“The OLC opinion, Office of Legal Counsel indicates that we cannot indict a sitting president. So one of the tools that a prosecutor would use is not there,” replied Mueller.

“Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Buck pressed. “Yes,”said Mueller.

“You believe — you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” asked Buck. “Yes,” said Mueller again.

“Ethically? Under the ethical standards?” asked Buck.

“I’m not certain because I haven’t looked at the ethical standards. OLC opinion says that the prosecutor, while he cannot bring a charge against a sitting president, nonetheless, he can continue the investigation to see if there are any other persons who might be drawn into the conspiracy,” Mueller replied.

Watch above.

