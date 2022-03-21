Multiple Democratic Lawmakers Pivot on Mandates Before Midterms: ‘I’m Completely Over Mask Mandates’

Nearly a dozen Democrats in both the House and Senate have signaled they are ready to end mask mandates.

With just over seven months before November midterms, Democrats whose seats are viewed as vulnerable have either voted to end mandatory masking, or are open to the idea.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) forced a vote on a resolution last week to end travel mask mandates. The resolution saw eight Senate Democrats cross the aisle.

Those who voted to end a federal mask mandate for travel were: Sens. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV); Michael Bennet (D-CO); Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Maggie Hassan (D-NH); Joe Manchin (D-WV); Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ); Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

Asked about a similar resolution in the House, three Democrats told Axios they are in support making masking voluntary.

“I would vote for that,” said Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA).

“People are ready and are armed with the information they need to protect themselves,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) said. “I think we ought to consider it, the question is: when?”

Meanwhile, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said, ”If, based on science, [airplanes are] just as safe as anywhere else, then we should be considering it.”

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told Axios he views mask mandates as senseless.

“I’m completely over mask mandates,” Maloney said. “I don’t think they make any sense anymore. I’m for whatever gets rid of mask mandates as quickly as possible.”

Maloney also told the outlet he does not see any benefit to one being compelled to wear a mask on an airplane.

“I think you’re safer on an airplane than you are in a restaurant or at the gym, so I don’t know why we’re wearing masks in the air,” he also added.

As head of the DCCC, it is Maloney’s job is to help each of his vulnerable colleagues retain their seats.

Democratic leadership has yet to express support for ending travel mask mandates.

Axios asked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) if the House will vote on a resolution similar to Paul’s

“I don’t know the answer to that,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com