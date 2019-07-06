Authorities are responding to an apparent gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida this afternoon.

Officials have said there are “multiple patients” following the explosion at The Fountains.

An explosion has been reported at the LA Fitness in Plantation, FL — Broward County. Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed that there are multiple injuries. Thank god my parents weren’t inside when it happened 🙏🏽. Check out this video my mom sent me from the scene. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/WC02cvSWM1 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) July 6, 2019

Per the AP, the blast “sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards… across the street.”

You can watch CNN’s report above. A witness at the LA Fitness described the scene and how people were evacuating to NBC 6 South Florida:

A witness who was in the L.A. Fitness describes his experience after a massive explosion at Plantation's The Fountains shopping center. Details: https://t.co/5NsoTMjoYr pic.twitter.com/feouPAuPLf — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 6, 2019

