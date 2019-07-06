comScore
Multiple People Reported Injured After Gas Explosion at Florida Shopping Center

By Josh FeldmanJul 6th, 2019, 1:19 pm

Authorities are responding to an apparent gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida this afternoon.

Officials have said there are “multiple patients” following the explosion at The Fountains.

Per the AP, the blast “sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards… across the street.”

You can watch CNN’s report above. A witness at the LA Fitness described the scene and how people were evacuating to NBC 6 South Florida:

