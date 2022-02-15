White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swatted away a persistent Fox News reporter’s questions about allegations of “spying” derived from a recent court filing from John Durham.

At Monday’s KJP-conducted briefing, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked questions on a variety of topics but was frustrated in her attempt to get answers on the recent Durham report filing that has lit a fire among conservative news consumers.

Heinrich tried three times to get Ms. Jean-Pierre to respond to a hypothetical about the claim of “spying” by former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign until Jean-Pierre — smiling but firm — assured Heinrich that no further querying would bear fruit:

MS. HEINRICH: Okay. And then, on a second topic, this news about the Durham investigation: Does the President have any concerns about a candidate for president using computer experts to infiltrate computer systems of competing candidates, or even the president-elect to — for the goal of creating a narrative? Is that something that — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice. MS. HEINRICH: Is what being described in that report — monitoring Internet traffic — is that spying? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, I can’t speak to that report. I refer you to the Department of Justice. MS. HEINRICH: Generally speaking though, would monitoring Internet traffic be — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Jacqui, my answer is not going to change. I refer you to the Department of Justice. MS. HEINRICH: Okay. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I can’t speak to that from here.

Durham is the special counsel that former Attorney General William Barr appointed to investigate the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference. This most recent filing has caused spasms of accusation from former President Donald Trump and the conservative media, but the substance of the filing does not support the claims that are being made.

