Former Trump campaign manager and senior adviser Steve Bannon tore into Mike Pence on Friday after Pence said “Trump was wrong” to claim he could overturn the 2020 election.

Bannon played a clip of Pence addressing the Federalist Society earlier on Friday, in which the former Vice President said, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs the American people, and the American people alone.”

“Wow,” Bannon said after taking a moment to collect himself. “That’s not what President Trump said. What President Trump said is you had the full right to revert back to the states.”

Bannon continued, saying, “Pence, you’re going to carry this thing, eventually, to your grave, Okay? Because it is a mark of shame, and you are a stone-cold coward.”

“My head’s blowing up,” Bannon added, “I can’t take Pence and Marc Short and all these Koch guys ratting out president Trump up on Capitol Hill right now.”

Marc Short is Pence’s former chief of staff, who testified last week before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

steve bannon is really furious mike pence said that he didn’t have the power to overturn the election pic.twitter.com/NDNo5R71GJ — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) February 4, 2022

