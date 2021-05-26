The latest chapter of Mike Lindell’s bizarre quest to push 2020 election conspiracy theories ended up with him getting kicked out of the Republican Governors Association conference.

A new report from Politico reveals that the MyPillow chief flew to Nashville this week in order to participate in the GOP’s Spring conference at the JW Marriott Hotel. An anonymous RGA official said Lindell also tried to get into a members-only dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion but found that he was barred from that, and an event coordinator told Lindell he was not allowed into any of the RGA’s official events.

“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” the official said.

Earlier this week, Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon’s radio show and said his plan at the RGA was to confront Governors Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey about alleged voter fraud in Georgia and Arizona. Lindell has been pushing false claims about the 2020 election for months now, even as he remains under legal threat from the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has filed against him.

Lindell’s conference ouster reportedly comes after he claimed that he was, in fact, invited to it. After getting kicked out though, he told Politico he would be leaving the city on his private plane.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]