comScore

Mysterious State Department Message Claiming Trump’s Presidency Will End Tonight Confounds Twitter: Do They ‘Know Something We Don’t?’

By Joe DePaoloJan 11th, 2021, 4:14 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A mysterious message on the State Department’s official website sent Twitter into a frenzy on Monday afternoon.

The message claimed President Donald Trump’s term in the White House would end on January 11, more than a week early.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:39:28,” the message said, using military time to denote 7:39 p.m.

Reporting later shed some more light on the bizarre incident. Sources told BuzzFeed Monday afternoon that a disgruntled staffer was behind the message. Tension in the State Department has been high following Wednesday’s violent attack on the Capitol. Career foreign and civil service officers submitted a cable to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo through the department’s “dissent channel” after the incident, asking him to support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

The message was up for nearly an hour. (Visitors to the page are now being in that the page is having “technical difficulties.”) And in that time, speculation ran rampant on Twitter:

House Democrats planned on Monday to vote on a resolution that evening similarly calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, and to push for the president’s impeachment on Tuesday if the effort fails. To date, Trump has expressed no intention of resigning.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: