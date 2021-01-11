A mysterious message on the State Department’s official website sent Twitter into a frenzy on Monday afternoon.

The message claimed President Donald Trump’s term in the White House would end on January 11, more than a week early.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:39:28,” the message said, using military time to denote 7:39 p.m.

If you search the https://t.co/J0mI7ov8Xm site you can see that this “glitch” seems to have happened before… pic.twitter.com/4IF4FGuS1Y — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 11, 2021

Reporting later shed some more light on the bizarre incident. Sources told BuzzFeed Monday afternoon that a disgruntled staffer was behind the message. Tension in the State Department has been high following Wednesday’s violent attack on the Capitol. Career foreign and civil service officers submitted a cable to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo through the department’s “dissent channel” after the incident, asking him to support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

The message was up for nearly an hour. (Visitors to the page are now being in that the page is having “technical difficulties.”) And in that time, speculation ran rampant on Twitter:

House Democrats planned on Monday to vote on a resolution that evening similarly calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, and to push for the president’s impeachment on Tuesday if the effort fails. To date, Trump has expressed no intention of resigning.

