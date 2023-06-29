NAACP President Lashes Out At Justice Clarence Thomas Over Affirmative Action Decision: ‘The Worst About Affirmative Action’ is it ‘Created a Clarence Thomas’

NAACP President Derrick Johnson couldn’t contain his frustration with the Supreme Court after they ruled race could no longer be a factor in college admissions programs at Harvard and UNC.

The decision came from the court on Thursday and undercuts other colleges that use similar affirmative action initiatives during their selection process. Six justices voted in the majority and three dissented.

As summarized by Politico, “The ruling appears to find unlawful most of the programs that elite universities use to try to preserve racial and ethnic diversity in their student bodies.”

Johnson appeared on MSNBC to react to the decision on Thursday and lashed out at Justice Clarence Thomas who voted in favor.

“Well, is it an unfortunate footnote in this Supreme’s Court’s legacy. The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas who benefited from the program, and now is in a position where he’s going to deny many young African-American talented individuals an opportunity,” Johnson said.

“Historically, the problem has been that the institutions of higher learning, corporations, companies, and other entities have denied well qualified African Americans and other individuals access in terms of admissions, employment, cause of their race,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com