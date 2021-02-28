comScore Democrats Call for Investigation of Andrew Cuomo Allegations

De Blasio, Nadler, AOC, and More New York Democrats Call for Independent Investigation Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations (UPDATE)

By Josh FeldmanFeb 28th, 2021, 10:59 am

andrew cuomo mad

A growing number of New York Democrats are supporting an independent investigation into the accusations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the past week, two former Cuomo aides — Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett — have come forward with serious allegations against the governor.

Some Democrats in New York were already publicly calling out Cuomo over the growing nursing home deaths scandal, and now there’s calls from Democrats for an independent investigation — and not the one that Cuomo himself announced.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Congressman Jerrold Nadler have been among the Democrats making these calls:

UPDATE: That list now includes New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

UPDATE: And now both of New York’s senators have weighed in:

Some New York Democrats, meanwhile, have been calling on Cuomo to resign.

And on CNN Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House supports an independent review as well.

