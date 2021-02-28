De Blasio, Nadler, AOC, and More New York Democrats Call for Independent Investigation Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations (UPDATE)

A growing number of New York Democrats are supporting an independent investigation into the accusations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the past week, two former Cuomo aides — Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett — have come forward with serious allegations against the governor.

Some Democrats in New York were already publicly calling out Cuomo over the growing nursing home deaths scandal, and now there’s calls from Democrats for an independent investigation — and not the one that Cuomo himself announced.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Congressman Jerrold Nadler have been among the Democrats making these calls:

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

My statement on the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/3aIniWFzJ0 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) February 28, 2021

This is no joke. There must be an independent investigation into these allegations. The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD. https://t.co/a7AcScvV9f — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 28, 2021

My statement on the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/lRlr7WUfiU — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) February 28, 2021

That starts with an aggressive independent investigation and an acknowledgment that harassment has no place in public service. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 28, 2021

The statements we’ve heard from Lindsey Boylan and now Charlotte Bennett describe a Governor who sexually harassed them and creates a hostile work environment. The people of New York deserve the truth and need to be able to trust the results. pic.twitter.com/r2x5uPw1Rg — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 28, 2021

UPDATE: That list now includes New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio attacks Cuomo, his intraparty antagonist.

Mayor says "two fully independent investigations must be held immediately into the deaths at nursing homes and the disturbing personal misconduct allegations.”https://t.co/lIaredyWzZ pic.twitter.com/H28vC8jwFY — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) February 28, 2021

UPDATE: And now both of New York’s senators have weighed in:

Schumer spox Ally Biasotti on Cuomo: “Sen. Schumer has long believed sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated, and that allegations should be thoroughly and independently investigated.” — Alan He (@alanhe) February 28, 2021

Gillibrand on Cuomo “There must be an independent, transparent and swift investigation into these serious and deeply concerning allegations.” — Alan He (@alanhe) February 28, 2021

Some New York Democrats, meanwhile, have been calling on Cuomo to resign.

And on CNN Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House supports an independent review as well.

