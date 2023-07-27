Nancy Mace Talks About Sex With Her Fiancé at Tim Scott’s Prayer Breakfast

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) got a little too comfortable with fellow Christians at Tim Scott‘s prayer breakfast when she brought up having sex with her fiancé.

The GOP presidential hopeful and South Carolina senator hosted the 13th annual SC Prayer Breakfast that included speakers such as Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday.

Mace, a fellow South Carolina conservative, appeared at the prayer breakfast, but things turned awkward when she mentioned how she had to delay having sex with her fiancé, Patrick Bryant, in order to make it to the event.

“When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time.’ A little TMI,” Mace told fellow Christians at the breakfast.

“I know he can wait. He’s got, we got, I’ll see him later tonight,” she added as nervous laughter could be heard from the crowd.

Typically, most conservative Christians profess to oppose having sex outside of marriage.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com