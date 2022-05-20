Nancy Pelosi Banned From Receiving Holy Communion Over Abortion Stance: ‘A Manifestly Grave Sin’

The Archdiocese of San Francisco has banned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a practicing Catholic, from receiving communion in Bay Area churches over her support for abortion.

The archdiocese announced on Twitter the pro-abortion Democrat will be barred from receiving Holy Communion at mass.

Yesterday, @ArchCordileone formally notified Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. Today the Archbishop released a public letter explaining why he took this step, as well as an accompanying letter to his priests. https://t.co/rybZ25luIM — Archdiocese of SF (@ArchdioceseSF) May 20, 2022

Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone tweeted he has made numerous attempts to speak with the long-serving Democrat about the issue. He wrote her perpetration of “evil” on abortion endangers her “soul.”

After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86 — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022

Cordileone also penned a letter to Pelosi, in which he said she is guilty of supporting a “a manifestly grave sin.”

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others,” he wrote. “Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons “are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

He stated since a draft opinion from the Supreme Court about overturning Roe v. Wade leaked, she has evaded his attempts to contact her.

His letter to Pelosi states,

I am grateful to you for the time you have given me in the past to speak about these matters. Unfortunately, I have not received such an accommodation to my many requests to speak with you again since you vowed to codify the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in federal law following upon passage of Texas Senate Bill 8 last September. … As you have not publicly repudiated your position on abortion, and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come. Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be “concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care” (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.

Cordileone concluded he is willing to speak to Pelosi, should she decide a conversation is necessary. He added he will pray for her and other pro-choice Catholic legislators.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops states it considers all abortions to be a “moral evil.”

“From earliest times, Christians sharply distinguished themselves from surrounding pagan cultures by rejecting abortion and infanticide,” the USCCB states. “Given the scientific fact that a human life begins at conception, the only moral norm needed to understand the Church’s opposition to abortion is the principle that each and every human life has inherent dignity, and thus must be treated with the respect due to a human person.”

