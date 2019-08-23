Speaking at a DNC summer meeting, House Majority leader Nancy Pelosi predicted 2020 was going to be a tough election. Tough enough that Democrats would have to “throw a punch for the children.”

“For them it’s about money,” Pelosi said of Republicans. “They’ll put up any amount of money to protect their investments of degrading the environment, and the rest. Guns and all that.”

“So you have to be ready to take a punch. You’ve got to be ready to take a punch,” Pelosi continued. “And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch, for the children! Throw a punch for the children.”

“So are we ready to win have we decided that we are going to debate our differences, unified behind our candidates? Are we going to strengthen our majority in the house? To win the United States Senate for the American people?” Pelosi continued with her pep talk, to applause.

[Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]

