Nancy Pelosi Tears Into Trump – And Swipes at Republicans – for ‘Instigating Assaults On Law Enforcement’

On Friday, Speaker Pelosi held a press conference, at which she took a raft of questions about the ever-deepening scandal around the FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home, which Trump and many Republicans responded to by waging a campaign to baselessly smear the FBI, which appears to have been the motivation for an attack on an FBI headquarters in Cincinnati that was carried out by a supporter of Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Pelosi wrapped up the presser by tearing into Trump for “instigating assaults on law enforcement,” and the failure of Republicans to calm things down:

Q. The attack against the FBI office, or apparent attack against the FBI office in Ohio, how concerned are you about an increased level of violence against law enforcement, against public officials? And are you concerned that some of the rhetoric from the former President could be to blame for some of those increased threats? Speaker Pelosi: Thank you for your question. Now, the – we need no more evidence than a presidential incitement of an insurrection on the Capitol to know about causing concern about the safety of Members of Congress, of our Capitol, of our Constitution and of our law enforcement. We – on Tuesday, we had a conference with the Members. It was a Zoom Caucus with our Members where we had a presentation on enhanced security for Members and their staff and families, and in an unemotional, serious way, recognizing that this inflaming of situations that have no basis in truth even and are in disregard of the responsibilities of law enforcement. So, yes. But again, we have to be – there are no guarantees. We sign up for this. We have to do our jobs. I know very well how vicious they can be for a long time now, but certainly enhanced, if that’s the word, exacerbated by the statements of the President. You would think there would be an adult in the Republican room that would say, ‘Just calm down, see what the facts are, and let’s go for that,’ instead of, again, instigating assaults on law enforcement. Thank you all very much. We have to go to the Floor for the moment of silence now. Thank you.

