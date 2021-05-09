NASA Slams China for ‘Failing to Meet Responsible Standards’ After Rocket Debris Splashdown in Indian Ocean

NASA leadership is accusing China of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” following the return to Earth by their Long March 5B Y2 rocket.

On Saturday night, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) reported that most of the rocket burned up during atmospheric re-entry, and the remaining debris is believed to have crashed into the Indian Ocean, just west of the Maldives. This rocket’s return was deemed an uncontrolled re-entry, and because of the concerns that the debris could’ve impacted land, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released a statement calling for China to “act responsibly and transparently in space.”

From NASA:

Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations. It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris. It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

