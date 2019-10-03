Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming exposé about the National Enquirer’s “catch and kill” strategy, where the tabloid purchased the rights to and then refused to publish unflattering stories about high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, is now itself a target of a press suppression campaign by the tabloid’s editor.

Per reporting in The Daily Beast, Dylan Howard, the Enquirer’s editor, has hired numerous powerful attorneys around the world to prevent the public release of Farrow’s latest book, which is due out October 15th. In addition to threatening Farrow and his publisher, Hachette, with libel, Howard’s attorneys are also reportedly warning booksellers not to stock the exposé.

“Law firms on three continents are representing the 37-year-old Howard, a celebrity tabloid muckraker from Australia,” the story explains. Howard allegedly gathered “opposition research on actress Rose McGowan on behalf of her accused rapist, indicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, along with the efforts of Enquirer owner American Media Inc. and its chief executive David Pecker to purchase and suppress damaging stories about Donald Trump, are expected to be chronicled in New Yorker writer Farrow’s book.

Farrow, who shared the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for his blockbuster reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s serial sexual assaults, adamantly maintains that his book has been rigorously fact-checked.

Thanks to First Amendment protections, Howards’ effort to stop publication in the United States is highly unlikely to succeed. However, libel laws overseas, in countries like the United Kingdom and Australia, are much friendlier to plaintiffs and could present significant legal problems for Farrow and his publisher.

