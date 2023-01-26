National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke Obliterates Trump, Saying He’s Been ‘Ranting Like a Deranged Hobo in a Dilapidated Public Park’

Writer Charles C.W. Cooke went after former President Donald Trump and the ivory tower that is his social media site Truth Social.

In a new piece for National Review, Cooke declared that Trump has “completely lost” it.

Trump is currently the only confirmed candidate for the 2024 presidential election, wrote Cooke, and he’s “ranting like a deranged hobo in a dilapidated public park.”

Trump’s rantings are only interesting to people in the MAGA universe, Cooke added, including his continued complaints of a stolen election, and there were more important issues. “Here in the real world, the border is a catastrophe, inflation is as bad as it’s been in four decades, interest rates have risen to their highest level in 15 years, crime is on the up, and the debt continues to mushroom.”

One constant, Cooke pointed out, is that Trump is always the hero of his own narratives. “It is the dream of any artist to play both performer and critic, and, on Truth Social, Trump is living the dream.”

“Throughout his public career, Trump has resembled nothing so much as a drunken talk-radio caller from Queens, and, on Truth Social, readers get the treat of watching him at the zenith of his rhetorical powers,” he continued, arguing that in the isolated world of Truth Social, Trump is only concerned with his own grievances.

“Nobody — and I mean nobody — can shift gears as fast as Donald J. Trump,” Cooke wrote. “One moment he’s proposing that the solution to the Supreme Court leak is to “arrest the reporter, publisher, editor—you’ll get your answer fast,” or, if that fails, “put whoever in jail.” The next, he’s describing the prosecution of his business associate, Allen Weisselberg, as “the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

Cooke lamented that Trump is refusing to focus on the outside world, where problems that he “once used to propel himself into the White House remain real and pressing, whether or not he chooses to engage with them.”

